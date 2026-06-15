Bild L’Equipe player ratings Germany vs Curacao 7-1 WC 2026- How did Wirtz, Havertz & others fare?

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Germany vs Curacao from the big European newspapers. Germany beat Curacao 7-1, with six different goal scorers for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Germany 7 (Nmecha, Schlotterbeck, Havertz*2, Musiala, Brown, Undav)

Curacao 1 (Comenencia)

Bild player ratings Germany 7-1 Curacao 2026

(Note German rating system so 1 very good, 6 very bad)

Bild had Nathaniel Brown and Felix Nmecha as the pick of the German players against Curacao. Liverpool’s Wirtz and ex-Chelse and now Arsenal player Havertz weren’t too far behind, getting a 2 (German rating) along with a bunch of others. Technically the worst players in Bild’s eyes for Germany were veteran keeper Neuer, defender Tah and forward Sane.

L’Equipe player ratings Germany vs Curacao World Cup 2026

(standard 1 to 10 player ratings)

French newspaper L’Equipe are notoriously harsh to please, which probably explains the average German starting team rating of 6.2/10 for this game despite scoring seven goals. Havertz scored two goals and got a 6/10, with Wirtz getting a 7. Sane the worst player on the park in their eyes- a 4/10 for him.

Diario AS player ratings Germany-Curacao 7-1 World Cup 2026

Finally we come to Spanish paper AS, who gave Havertz three stars, rating his performance at the same level as Brown and Nmecha. Wirtz a tad lower with two stars here.