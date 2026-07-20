L’Equipe Ole Newspaper Player Ratings Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup Final- Enzo, Rodri, Messi, Ref Vincic & more

Here is a look at the player ratings for Spain vs Argentina (2026 Football World Cup final) from the big sports newspapers. We’ve got ratings for this ESP v ARG game from French, Spanish and Argentine papers.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain vs Argentina World Cup final 2026

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez and defenders Tagliafico and Romero aside, L’Equipe thought this was a very ordinary performance from the Argentine team. The French paper gave Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez a 3/10, with LFC medio Alexis only faring marginally better with a 4/10. Arsenal’s Merino was a sub off the bench for Olmo, while Zubimendi replaced Rodri

They also didn’t think too highly of referee Vincic, giving him a 4/10 ref rating for the game.

Diario AS player ratings Spain 1-0 Argentina 2026

The Spanish newspaper was full of praise for captain Rodri and Spanish jersey number 7 Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal.

4 Argentine starters weren’t deemed worthy of a rating by AS, and even the legendary Lionel Messi got a single star.

Ole Sports Newspaper ratings Espana vs Argentina 1-0

These ratings are from Argentine sports newspaper Ole. An off day for the Albiceleste midfield, who got mainly 4’s and 5’s and in comparison to opposition medio Rodri, who ran the show and picked up a 9/10 rating for his efforts from the newspaper.