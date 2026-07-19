L’Equipe Ole Newspaper Player Ratings England vs France 6-4 Bronze Medal Final World Cup 2026- Saka, Gusto, Konate & others

Here is a look at the player ratings for the England vs France bronze final at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. England beat France 6-4 (yes TEN goals) in quite a remarkable third place playoff game.

L’Equipe player ratings England vs France 6-4 Football World Cup 2026

L’Equipe are generally tough to please with their player ratings, and they weren’t impressed by both sides’ defending in this game. Chelsea’s Malo Gusto got a 2/10 while Palace’s Maxence Lacroix, heavily linked with the Blues, fared marginally better than the rest of his fellow defenders with a 3/10 rating from the French sports newspaper.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka got a 8/10 rating while team mate Declan Rice, captaining England in this game, was given a 6 by the paper. Ex-Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, who sealed a move to Real Madrid just weeks ago, also struggled with a 2/10 but his replacement- Bayern’s Upamecano was impressive and got a 8/10.

Diario AS player ratings ENG 6-4 FRA FWC 2026

Spanish sports paper AS thought more than half of the French starting lineup didn’t even deserve any rating for this game. Despite the ten goals scored, no player got more than 2 stars.

Ole Newspaper England 6 France 4 Player Ratings July 2026

Finally we come to Argentine sports newspaper Ole’s player ratings for this FIFA World Cup bronze final (3rd playoff) game.