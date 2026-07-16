Ole L’Equipe Newspaper Player Ratings England vs Argentina 1-2 World Cup 2026- Enzo, Messi, Rice & others

Here is a look at the England vs Argentina football World Cup player ratings for their semi-final from the big world sports newspapers. Argentina won 2-1 thanks to two late goals and will meet Spain, who saw off France in the other semifinal. Chelsea’s Enzo netted for the Argentines in this game.

Ole Newspaper player ratings England 1-2 Argentina World Cup 2026

Argentine sports newspaper Ole were pretty critical of England manager Thomas Tuchel, giving him a 2/10 rating for tactics. They also noted that Tuchel’s defensive substitutions didn’t really have the impact he wanted them to- his subs’ player ratings were ordinary compared to Argentina’s bench players.

Ole liked both Messi and Alvarez upfront, and thought Man United’s Martinez and Spurs’ Romero did well. They were less complementary about Molina- especially his positioning for the Gordon goal.

Diario AS player ratings England 1 Argentina 2 WC 2026

The Spanish paper was full of praise for Argentine skipper Messi and substitute Lautaro Martinez, giving both of them 3 stars. Molina wasn’t deemed worthy of a rating. Mostly 1 star ratings for the English team, with a smattering of two stars for some players.

L’Equipe player ratings ENG 1 ARG 2 Soccer World Cup semi final

Finally we come to French newspaper L’Equipe’s ratings for the game. They thought Bellingham & Kane were disappointing and Chelsea’s Enzo as the best of the Argentine starters.