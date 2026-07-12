La Voz Ole Newspaper Player Ratings Argentina vs Switzerland 3-1 2026- Enzo, Julian Alvarez & more

Here is a look at the Argentine newspaper player ratings for the Argentina v Switzerland quarter final at the 2026 World Cup. Argentina won 3-1 with two extra time goals- one from Arsenal linked Julian Alvarez and the other from Lautaro Martinez.

Ole newspaper player ratings Argentina 3-1 Switzerland

Sports newspaper Ole had Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as one of the poorer performers on the day against Argentina- he got a 4/10 from the paper. Julian Alvarez’s stunning goal saw him get a 8/10, a rare occasion where he got a higher rating than Lionel Messi on the day.

Liverpool’s Alexis, who scored Argentina’s opening goal, got a 6 as did Man United defender Lisandro Martinez. Licha was also the only one of the Argentine backline not to be substituted in this game- Tagliafico, Romero and Molina were all subbed off at various points.

Ole however thought the Swiss starters were marginally better than the Albiceleste on the evening, as evinced by their average rating for both teams.

La Voz player ratings ARG 3-1 SUI WC 2026 QF

Another 4/10 here for Enzo Fernandez, this time from Argentine paper La Voz- the same rating as red carded Swiss player Breel Embolo. No player on either side got more than a 7 in Voz’s ratings.