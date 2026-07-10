L’Equipe Ole Gazzetta Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Morocco 2026 World Cup- Saliba, Mazraoui, Bouaddi & others

Here is a look at the world sports newspaper player ratings for France vs Morocco in their 2026 World Cup quarter-final match. The game was refereed by an all-Argentine panel, and France won 2-0 to advance to the semis.

Ole Argentine newspaper player ratings France vs Morocco 2-0 2026 World Cup

Argentine sports newspaper Ole had some pretty harsh ratings for most of the Moroccan players bar goalkeeper Bono. Hakimi got a 3/10 while the midfield pairing of Bouaddi and El Aynaoui got a 4/10. They thought Bouaddi’s Roma club mate Manu Kone outplayed him- he got a 7/10 for France.

Arsenal’s Saliba was sold in defence for the French according to them, while Chelsea’s Gusto made a very late appearance off the bench. Man United’s Mazraoui filled in at CB for Morocco in this game.

Morocco player ratings quarter final world cup 2026

Ole also gave their Argentine referee a 8/10 rating for this game.

France vs Morocco player ratings CDM 2026 Ole Newspaper

L’Equipe player ratings FRA 2-0 MAR 2026 World Cup

L’Equipe are notoriously tough to please and that’s reflected in these ratings, with no player getting more than a 7/10 on either side. Only Kone and Mbappe got a 7.

France vs Morocco 2-0 Player Ratings L'Equipe 2026

Diario AS player ratings France 2 Morocco 0 2026 WC Quarter Final

On to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, who thought Bono was the standout player for this last eight clash, and that El Aynaoui’s performance didn’t even merit a rating.

France 2-0 Morocco 2026 Player Ratings Diario AS

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings FRA-MAR 2-0

Finally we come to Italian paper Gazzetta, who also thought AS Roma’s Manu Kone was excellent in midfield for the French.

france player ratings vs morocco gds newspaper 2026

Morocco player ratings vs france 2026 gazzetta

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