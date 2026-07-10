L’Equipe Ole Gazzetta Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Morocco 2026 World Cup- Saliba, Mazraoui, Bouaddi & others

Here is a look at the world sports newspaper player ratings for France vs Morocco in their 2026 World Cup quarter-final match. The game was refereed by an all-Argentine panel, and France won 2-0 to advance to the semis.

Ole Argentine newspaper player ratings France vs Morocco 2-0 2026 World Cup

Argentine sports newspaper Ole had some pretty harsh ratings for most of the Moroccan players bar goalkeeper Bono. Hakimi got a 3/10 while the midfield pairing of Bouaddi and El Aynaoui got a 4/10. They thought Bouaddi’s Roma club mate Manu Kone outplayed him- he got a 7/10 for France.

Arsenal’s Saliba was sold in defence for the French according to them, while Chelsea’s Gusto made a very late appearance off the bench. Man United’s Mazraoui filled in at CB for Morocco in this game.

Ole also gave their Argentine referee a 8/10 rating for this game.

L’Equipe player ratings FRA 2-0 MAR 2026 World Cup

L’Equipe are notoriously tough to please and that’s reflected in these ratings, with no player getting more than a 7/10 on either side. Only Kone and Mbappe got a 7.

Diario AS player ratings France 2 Morocco 0 2026 WC Quarter Final

On to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, who thought Bono was the standout player for this last eight clash, and that El Aynaoui’s performance didn’t even merit a rating.

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings FRA-MAR 2-0

Finally we come to Italian paper Gazzetta, who also thought AS Roma’s Manu Kone was excellent in midfield for the French.