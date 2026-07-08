L’Equipe Ole Newspaper Player Ratings Argentina vs Egypt 3-2 WC 2026- Messi, Enzo, Shobeir, Referee Letexier

Here is a look at the Argentina vs Egypt player ratings from the world sports newspapers following their epic Round of 16 clash at the 2026 World Cup. Argentina came from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2, with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez scoring a late winner for the defending champions.

Ole Argentine newspaper player ratings Argentina 3-2 Egypt

The Argentine sports newspaper was full of praise for Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes, giving both of them a 10/10. Paredes made a match saving tackle to deny Egypt on the counter when the score was 2-2. On the Egyptian side, they liked winger Haissem Hassan and goalkeeper Shobeir. A quiet evening for Arsenal linked Julian Alvarez.

The paper gave French referee Letexier a 6/10, but did note that VAR didn’t check a potential foul by Alvarez on Salah in the leadup to Argentina’s match winning goal.

Marca player ratings Argentina 3 Egypt 2 World Cup 2026

Messi the only player on either side to get 3 stars, and Spanish paper Marca also thought that referee Letexier’s performance in this WC Round of 16 game didn’t merit a rating.

L’Equipe player ratings Argentina v Egypt Round of 16 World Cup

These ratings are from French sports paper L’Equipe, who thought Man United defender Lisandro Martinez was disappointing for Argentina.

Diario AS player ratings ARG 3-2 EGY World Cup

Three Egyptian players got 3 stars from Diario AS while only two Argentines got it. The Spanish paper however also thought Hany and Ashour were poor for Egypt on the evening.

Corriere dello Sport newspaper ratings for Argentina vs Egypt

Finally we come to Italian paper CDS’ ratings for this WC fixture- 8.5 for Messi & 8 for goalkeeper Shobeir.