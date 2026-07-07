Newspaper Player Ratings England vs Mexico 3-2 WC 2026- Ole, Marca, Mundo Deportivo, CdS

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for England vs Mexico from some of the world sports press. We’ve got player ratings from Argentine sports paper Ole (Argentina could be England’s potential SF opponents) as well as other Spanish and Italian newspapers.

Ole newspaper player ratings England 3-2 Mexico 2026

Ole had Jude Bellingham and Jordan Pickford as the pick of the England players against Mexico, but Tuchel’s starters only managed an average rating of 5.7/10, marginally better than Mexico’s 5.5/10 in their books. The likes of Konsa, Quansah and Anderson got the lowers

The newspaper was quite disappointed with the Mexican centre-back pairing’s performance in this Ro16 clash- the duo both got a 4/10.

Marca player ratings Mexico 2 England 3

Real Madrid star Bellingham the only player on either side to get 3 stars in Spanish newspaper Marca’s player ratings for the game.

Mundo Deportivo player ratings Mexico England 2026

Fellow Spanish paper MD were a bit more liberal with their three star ratings- while Marca gave it only to Bellingham, MD gave it for four English players- Pickford, Bellingham, Kane & Gordon.

Corriere dello Sport player ratings England vs Mexico World Cup

Finally we come to Italian newspaper CdS’ player ratings for this England Mexico WC 2026 game.

England had only 6 shots and about 33% possession against Mexico, but ran out 3-2 winners & will play Norway in the quarters.