L’Equipe Diario AS Newspaper Player Ratings Paraguay vs France WC 2026- Saliba, referee Tantashev & others

Here are the European sports newspaper ratings for Paraguay vs France at the 2026 World Cup. Les Bleus won 1-0 to progress to the quarterfinals thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

L’Equipe player ratings Paraguay vs France 2026

The French newspaper had William Saliba as the pick of the French players against Paraguay. The Arsenal defender received the highest rating among the starting outfield players.

The paper was also critical of Uzbek referee Tantashev- they gave him a rating of 1/10. Three French players were yellow carded, but Paraguay’s players didn’t receive a single yellow card.

Malo Gusto (Chelsea defender) and Maxence Lacroix (linked heavily with Chelsea in this window) were unused substitutes against the Paraguayans.

L’Equipe did recognise that this wasn’t a great game for the neutrals, with Paraguay getting an average team rating of 4.5/10 and Deschamps’ France given a 5.1/10

Diario AS player ratings Paraguay 0-1 France Round of 16

No player on either side got 3 stars from Spanish paper Diario AS- there were mostly single star performances with a smattering of two star ones.

Saliba was among the few who did get two stars.

Marca player ratings Paraguay 0 France 1

Fellow Spanish sports paper Marca didn’t deem referee Tantashev’s performance as even worthy of a rating.

Ole Argentine newspaper ratings PGY 0-1 FRA

Argentine sports newspaper Ole gave referee Tantashev a 3/10 rating for this Round of 16 game. They however thought Paraguay were the better team on the night and had Desire Doue as a significant player off the bench for Les Bleus.

France will now face Morocco in the quarter finals- the Atlas Lions beat Canada in their Round of 16 clash.