Ole La Voz Marca Newspaper Player Ratings Argentina vs Cape Verde 2026- Enzo, Alexis, Licha & others

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Argentina vs Cape Verde from their Round of 32 World Cup clash. Cabo Verde gave the defending champions a scare, but Argentina eventually prevailed 3-2 to advance to the Round of 16, where they will take on Egypt.

Ole Argentine sports newspaper player ratings ARG 3-2 CPV

Ole had Man United defender Lisandro Martinez as the pick of the Argentine players against Cape Verde- he got a 9/10. They were disappointed with the efforts of Premier League duo Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) and Alexis MacAllister (LFC) in midfield- both got a 4. Lionel Messi got a 8.5/10, but lacked support upfront, with the likes of Almada, Lautaro and Julian Alvarez not quite having the same impact as their captain in attack.

On the Cape Verde side, the Argentine newspaper liked the performances of veteran goalkeeper Vozinha and wonder goal scorer Lopes Cabral. They were also full of praise for the tactics of Cabo Verde manager Bubista.

La Voz Argentine paper player ratings Argentina 3 Cabo Verde 2

Licha again the standout player here with Messi- 8/10 for both of them from La Voz, with Romero following closely behind.

Marca Spanish newspaper ratings Argentina vs Cabo Verde 2026

On to Spanish paper Marca, who also thought Cape Verde gaffer Bubista outcoached his Argentine counterpart Scaloni.