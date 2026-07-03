L’Equipe A Bola Newspaper Player Ratings Spain vs Austria 3-0 WC 2026- Cucurella, Oyarzabal, Rangnick & others

Here is a look at the European sports newspaper player ratings for Spain vs Austria at the 2026 World Cup. Spain won 3-0 to book a Round of 16 meeting against Portugal.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain vs Austria 2026

Left back Marc Cucurella, who has just left Chelsea for Real Madrid, was the pick of Spain’s defenders in French paper L’Equipe’s eyes. Arsenal’s Merino made an appearance off the bench.

Former Man Utd gaffer Ralf Rangnick, who currently coaches the Austrians got a 3/10 manager rating, with the likes of Alaba and Posch also getting the same rating as players.

Diario AS player ratings ESP 3-0 AUT 2026

Three stars here for the defensive duo of Cucurella and Porro and the attacking pair of Baena and Oyarzabal from Spanish newspaper Diario AS. Several Austrian starters not deemed worthy of a rating.

Corriere della Sera Italian paper ratings for Spain-Austria 3-0

The Italian newspaper really liked the performance of Austrian goalkeeper Schlager- his 7.5 rating was more than what they gave any Spanish player bar Oyarzabal.

A Bola Portuguese newspaper ratings Spain 3 Austria 0 World Cup Round of 32

Finally we come to Portuguese paper A Bola’s ratings for the game. Spain and Portugal will clash in the next round of the WC (Round of 16).