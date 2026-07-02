Ole Diario AS Newspaper Player Ratings Belgium vs Senegal 3-2 World Cup 2026- Doku, Trossard, Tielemans & others

Here is a look at the sports newspaper player ratings for Belgium vs Senegal at the 2026 World Cup. Belgium came from behind to edge Senegal 3-2 and progress to a round of 16 clash against the United States.

Diario AS player ratings Belgium 3-2 Senegal

The Spanish paper thought De Bruyne’s performance was terrible on the evening- the former MCFC medio, along with Vanaken and De Ketelaere, wasn’t even deemed worthy of a rating. The only Senegalese player to suffer the same ignominy was goalkeeper Diaw, deputising for Mendy.

This game had plenty of England based players involved- Arsenal’s Trossard, Villa’s Tielemans and Man City’s Doku played for Belgium while Chelsea’s Jackson and West Ham’s Diouf were substitutes for Senegal.

Ole Argentina newspaper player ratings Belgium vs Senegal 2026 World Cup

The Argentine newspaper had Tielemans as the pick of the Belgian starting XI- he got a 9 when none of his fellow starting team mates crossed 6. The Senegal keeper got a 3/10 rating from Ole.

Mundo Deportivo player ratings BEL 3-2 SEN

Another Spanish newspaper player rating for this game, this time from Mundo Deportivo, who clearly showed that Belgium’s bench was influential in determining the outcome. Tielemans got 4 stars here.

A Bola player ratings Belgium-Senegal 3-2 World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Finally we come to Portuguese sports paper A Bola’s player ratings for the game.

Also check out newspaper player ratings for England 2-1 DR Congo (the Round of 32 game played just before the Belgium Senegal one)