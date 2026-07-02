L’Equipe Diario AS Newspaper Player Ratings England vs DR Congo World Cup 2026- Spence, Rice, Rashford & others

Here is a look at the European sports newspaper player ratings for England vs DR Congo at the World Cup 2026. England were rescued by Harry Kane, who scored a fine double in the second half after DRC had raced to an early lead.

L’Equipe player ratings England vs DR Congo World Cup 2026

French newspaper L’Equipe thought that DRC’s starters were better than England’s on the evening (average rating of 5.5/10 for DRC versus 5/10 for England). They thought Djed Spence and Yoane Wissa both struggled for their respective teams (3/10 rating) while Kane and Congolese goalkeeper Mpasi were the pick of the players (8/10).

Declan Rice got a 6/10 from the French newspaper while Marcus Rashford was given a 5.

Diario AS player ratings ENG 2-1 COD 2026

On to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, who thought the likes of Pickford, Spence and Rashford didn’t even merit a rating for their performances. They praised the impact of the England bench- Saka and new Barca signing Anthony Gordon in particular.

Corriere dello Sport player ratings England vs RD Congo 2026

These are Italian sports paper CDS’ player ratings for the game- Kane and Gordon the standouts for the Three Lions.

Ole Argentine sports newspaper player ratings England 2 DR Congo 1

Thomas Tuchel’s England will now face co-hosts Mexico in the Ro16 at the Azteca.