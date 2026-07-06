L’Equipe Gazzetta Diario AS Player Ratings Brazil vs Norway 2026- How did Gabriel, Haaland, Cunha & others fare?

Here are the newspaper player ratings for Brazil vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup. Norway caused one of the shock upsets of the Round of 16, eliminating Brasil after beating them 2-1, and will now meet England in the quarter-finals.

L’Equipe player ratings Brazil vs Norway 2026

Not surprisingly, French paper L’Equipe had double goal scorer Erling Haaland as the pick of the Norwegian players- he got a 9/10 here. Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes got a 3/10 in defence with Man United’s Matheus Cunha given a 4. The Brazilian team as a whole got an average rating of 4/10, which pretty much sums up their evening.

On the Norwegian side, while Haaland shone, Alexander Sorloth had a forgettable evening. Goalkeeper Nyland, midfielder Berge and Haaland were the standouts for the Scandinavians.

Diario AS player ratings Brazil 1-2 Norway World Cup Round of 16

The Spanish newspaper thought both Cunha and Gabriel Magalhaes’ performances didn’t even merit a rating. Three stars for Haaland, Nyland and Benfica’s Schjelderup (who came off the bench) and Vini on the Brazilian side.

Gazzetta dello Sport (Gds) player ratings Brasil 1 Norway 2

We now come to Italian newspaper Gazzetta, who thought Ancelotti’s managerial tactics in charge of the Brazil NT were lacking for this game (5/10 rating) in comparison to his opposite number Stale Solbakken (8/10 manager rating)

They also thought US referee Elfath didn’t have a great game- he got a ref rating of 4.5/10 from GdS here.

Ole Argentina newspaper ratings Brazil Norway men’s WC

The Argentine sports newspaper gave 10/10 to both Haaland and Nyland.