L’Equipe O Jogo Newspaper Player Ratings Portugal vs Spain World Cup- How did Bruno, Neto, Ronaldo & others fare?

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Portugal vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup. Spain won this Round of 16 game thanks to a last minute goal from Arsenal’s Mikel Merino.

L’Equipe player ratings Portugal vs Spain 2026 World Cup

The French newspaper minced no words in their player ratings, giving Ronaldo a 2/10 rating and Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez a 2/10 as well. Man United’s Bruno Fernandes was given a 3/10 by them, with Pedro Neto given a 4/10.

Spain’s starters were marginally better than Portugal’s in this game in L’Equipe’s eyes.

Diario AS Spanish newspaper ratings POR 0-1 ESP World Cup Round of 16

The Spanish paper was critical of Portugal’s midfield and attack, with most of the players given a single star. They thought Vitinha’s performance didn’t even merit a rating. They liked Pau Cubarsi’s performance here, and thought the Spanish bench made a massive difference, with Merino given 3 stars here.

O Jogo player ratings Portugal 0 Spain 1 WC 2026

We now come to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo and they liked the performances of three Selecao starters- goalkeeper Costa, former Chelsea CB Veiga and PSG left back Nuno Mendes. Ronaldo given a 4/10 here by the paper.

Ole Argentine newspaper ratings POR x ESP World Cup

Spain will now face Belgium in the last eight, with the Red Devils beating co-hosts USA in their Ro16 game.