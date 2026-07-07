L’Equipe O Jogo Newspaper Player Ratings Portugal vs Spain World Cup- How did Bruno, Neto, Ronaldo & others fare?

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Portugal vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup. Spain won this Round of 16 game thanks to a last minute goal from Arsenal’s Mikel Merino.

L’Equipe player ratings Portugal vs Spain 2026 World Cup

The French newspaper minced no words in their player ratings, giving Ronaldo a 2/10 rating and Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez a 2/10 as well. Man United’s Bruno Fernandes was given a 3/10 by them, with Pedro Neto given a 4/10.

Portugal vs Spain 2026 Player Ratings L'Equipe

Spain’s starters were marginally better than Portugal’s in this game in L’Equipe’s eyes.

Diario AS Spanish newspaper ratings POR 0-1 ESP World Cup Round of 16

The Spanish paper was critical of Portugal’s midfield and attack, with most of the players given a single star. They thought Vitinha’s performance didn’t even merit a rating. They liked Pau Cubarsi’s performance here, and thought the Spanish bench made a massive difference, with Merino given 3 stars here.

POR 0-1 ESP player ratings diario AS World Cup

O Jogo player ratings Portugal 0 Spain 1 WC 2026

We now come to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo and they liked the performances of three Selecao starters- goalkeeper Costa, former Chelsea CB Veiga and PSG left back Nuno Mendes. Ronaldo given a 4/10 here by the paper.

O Jogo player ratings Portugal vs Spain World Cup 2026

Ole Argentine newspaper ratings POR x ESP World Cup

portugal player ratings vs spain 2026 ole newspaper

Spain player ratings vs Portugal 2026 Ole Newspaper World Cup

Spain will now face Belgium in the last eight, with the Red Devils beating co-hosts USA in their Ro16 game.

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