Diario AS L’Equipe Newspaper Player Ratings Spain vs Belgium 2026- Supersub Merino, Lammens howler & more

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Spain 2-1 Belgium in their World Cup 2026 quarterfinal. Spain won and advanced to a semifinal meeting against France, who had seen off Morocco 2-0 in QF1.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026

Belgium defended resolutely until a late mistake from Man United goalkeeper Senne Lammens (coming on as an injury sub for Courtois) allowed Arsenal’s Mikel Merino score the winner for Spain. Merino had also scored a late goal against Portugal, and he seems to have become Spain’s super sub off the bench at this World Cup.

Ex-Chelsea and now Real Madrid LB Cucurella and Arsenal’s Trossard got the same player rating (5) from L’Equipe.

Vanaken and De Cuyper struggled for Belgium. Vanaken was a late introduction into the XI after the injury withdrawal of Youri Tielemans.

Diario AS player ratings Spain 2-1 Belgium WC QF 2026

The likes of Vanaken, Kevin de Bruyne and replacement goalie Lammens not even deemed worthy of a rating by Spanish paper Diario AS.

Three stars for Merino off the bench- the only player on either side to get it.

Corriere dello Sport player ratings ESP 2-1 BEL

Finally we come to ratings from Italian sports newspaper CdS for the game.