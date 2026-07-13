Diario AS Ole Marca Newspaper Player Ratings England vs Norway 2026- Rice, Odegaard & more

Here is a look at some player ratings for England vs Norway from the Spanish and Argentine sports newspapers. England’s 2-1 win over the Norwegians in the quarter-final has booked the Three Lions a semi-final clash against Argentina, while Euro champions Spain will play in the other semi-final against France.

Diario AS player ratings England vs Norway 2026

The Spanish sports newspaper had only two England starters as worthy of a rating greater than a single star- double goal scorer Bellingham and winger Anthony Gordon. In comparison, several Swiss players got two stars, but there was no one on their side to get 3 stars.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice was replaced at half-time in this game, while fellow Gunners star Bukayo Saka and Chelsea’s Reece James were introduced off the bench by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Ole Sports Newspaper player ratings England 2-1 Norway 2026 World Cup

These ratings are from Argentine sports newspaper Ole, and they thought both sides were pretty evenly matched on the evening- see the average ratings for both teams below. They were critical of Norwegian keeper Nyland, whose error led to England’s match winning goal, and striker Sorloth, who missed a glorious opportunity to pass to Erling Haaland when the score was 1-0 in Norway’s favour.

Marca player ratings ENG 2-1 NOR

Finally we come to Spanish paper Marca, who had more two star ratings for England compared to Diario AS above, & thought ref Clement Turpin had a very ordinary game (single star)