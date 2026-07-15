L’Equipe AS Sport Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Spain 0-2 World Cup 2026- Mbappe, Saliba & others

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings for France vs Spain (2026 World Cup semi-final). Spain beat France 2-0 to advance to the final. We’ve got player ratings from both French and Spanish sports newspapers for this clash.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Spain World Cup 2026

Not surprisingly, L’Equipe had some harsh words for the Les Bleus players, with France getting an average team rating of 3.7/10 and no French player getting more than 5/10 in their books. Arsenal’s William Saliba went off injured early in the game, and his replacement was the Chelsea linked Crystal Palace CB Maxence Lacroix.

Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne, who conceded the first penalty, was given a 2/10 by L’Equipe, as were attackers Olise and Dembele. Kylian Mbappe got a 3/10 rating from the paper.

Diario AS player ratings FRA 0-2 ESP World Cup 2026

The Spanish newspaper was full of praise for Spain’s defence and Rodri in midfield, giving all of them 3 stars. They thought French goalkeeper Maignan and defender Digne’s performances didn’t even merit a rating.

Diario Sport Newspaper ratings France 0 Spain 2 World Cup 2026 Semi-final

Ratings from another Spanish newspaper, this time in the form of Diario Sport. They had Upamecano as the best of a poor bunch of French players and liked Dani Olmo and Laporte for the Spanish.

Ole Sports Newspaper ratings for France vs Espana

These ratings come from Argentine sports newspaper Ole- defending champions Argentina will be Spain’s opponents in the final on Sunday if they beat England in the second semifinal.