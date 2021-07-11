USA Gold Cup 2021 Roster Jersey Numbers | USMNT 23 Man Squad Shirt Numbers Copa Oro

Here is a look at the official jersey numbers for the United States at the 2021 Gold Cup. The MNT are coached by Gregg Berhalter, who has named a 23 member squad for the tournament on home soil.

Official jersey numbers for 23 man USMNT Gold Cup Squad 2021

Who wears

Jersey No 1 for USA- Matt Turner (NE Revolution)

Shirt Number 2 for USA- Reggie Cannon (Boavista)

Jersey No.3 for USA- Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)

Shirt Number 4 for USA- Donovan Pines (DC United)

Jersey No.5 for USA- Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Shirt Number 6 for USA- Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City)

Jersey No 7 for USA- Paul Arriola (DC United)

Shirt Number 8 for USA- Nicholas Gioacchini (SM Caen)

Jersey No 9 for USA- Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Shirt Number 10 for USA- Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Jersey No.11 for USA- Daryl Dike (Orlando City)

Shirt Number 12 for USA- Miles Robinson (Atalanta United)

Jersey No.13 for USA- Matthew Hoppe (Schalke)

Shirt Number 14 for USA- Jackson Yueill (SJ Earthquakes)

Jersey No.15 for USA- Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids)

Shirt Number 16 for USA- James Sands (New York City FC)

Jersey No.17 for USA- Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)

Shirt Number 18 for USA- Sean Johnson (Goalkeeper New York City FC)

Jersey No.19 for USA- Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers)

Shirt Number 20 for USA- Shaquell Moore (Tenerife)

Jersey No.21 for USA- George Bello (Atalanta United)

Shirt Number 22 for USA- Brad Guzan (Goalkeeper Atalanta United)

Jersey No 23 for USA- Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids)

How many foreign based players in the USA Gold Cup 2021 Squad?

Four players in the USMNT Gold Cup roster are foreign / abroad based- Reggie Cannon from Portuguese club Boavista, Nicholas Gioacchini from French side Caen, Matthew Hoppe from German team Schalke and Shaquell Moore from Spanish outfit Tenerife.

Which MLS side has the most number of players in the USMNT Gold Cup squad 2021?

Atalanta United and Colorado Rapids are the MLS clubs with the most number of representatives in the USA Gold Cup roster. Both have three players- Robinson, Bello and Guzan for Atlanta United & Vines, Lewis and Acosta for Colorado.

NYCFC and DC United have two players each.

Daryl Dike jersey number for USA at the 2021 Gold Cup?

Striker Dike will wear the No.11 jersey for the MNT at the 2021 Gold Cup

Matthew Hoppe jersey number at Gold Cup 2021?

Schalke’s Hoppe will wear the No.13 jersey for the United States at the 2021 Gold Cup.

USA Soccer Jersey Number 10 for Gold Cup 2021?

The USA No.10 jersey at the Gold Cup will be worn by Cristian Roldan from Seattle Sounders.