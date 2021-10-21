xG Chelsea Malmo 2.63-0.07 Champions League 2021 | Shots Map Expected Goals Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Chelsea vs Malmo on 20 October, 2021. MFF had only two shots in the entire game (neither of which were on target) while Chelsea score four goals, including two penalties. Pretty comfortable victory for Tuchel’s men on xG

xG Chelsea 2.63-0.07 Malmo FF shots map (Actual score CFC 4-0 MFF)

1-0 Christensen goal xG 0.11

2-0 Jorginho penalty goal xG 0.75

3-0 Havertz goal xG 0.10

4-0 Jorginho second penalty goal xG 0.75

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo Full time post match stats UCL Group Stage