xG Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace October 30 | MCFC vs CPFC 2021 attendance 53014

By Soccer Blog | Oct 30, 2021

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Man City vs Palace (Attendance 53,014 on 30 October, 2021). City surprisingly lost a home game at the Etihad in front of a 53,014 strong crowd. City dominated possession and had more shots, but Palace edged this on xG, albeit perhaps not as much to be a 2-0 win.

xG Man City 0.78-0.89 Crystal Palace shots map (Actual score MCFC 0-2 Palace)

0-1 Zaha goal xG 0.23
0-2 Gallagher goal xG 0.33

xG Man City vs Palace 2021

Full time post match stats Man City vs CPFC 0-2 for comparison

Man City 0-2 Palace Stats 2021

