xG Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 2024 | Expected Goals Stats LFC 0-1 CPFC Attendance 60,090

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (official crowd attendance of 60,090 at Anfield on 14 April, 2024)

Despite having 70% of possession and 21 shots to 8 (second half was 14 shots to 2 in Liverpool’s favour), the Reds ended up losing 1-0.

xG Liverpool 3.09-1.69 Crystal Palace shots map (Actual score LIV 0-1 CRY)

0-1 Eze goal vs Liverpool xG 0.61

Some notable Liverpool chances vs Crystal Palace April 2024 game

27th minute Endo chance v Palace xG 0.35

55th minute Nunez chance v Palace xG 0.45

72nd minute Jota chance vs Palace xG 0.54

75th minute Curtis Jones chance v Palace xG 0.41

90+1′ Salah chance vs Palace xG 0.50

(mixture of hitting post/woodwork, being blocked and saved by Dean Henderson)

Palace’s chances, apart from the goal, went to Mateta in the 18th and 74th minutes (two very good opportunities, especially the 74th minute one)

Liverpool vs Palace 0-1 Match Stats for comparison

(LFC stats on left; CPFC match stats on right)

This is only the third loss for LFC in the EPL in 2023-24, and given the remaining fixtures for the top 3, City are now favourites.