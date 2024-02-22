Liverpool Losses Last Season (23-24) | List of LFC defeats in Premier League, Europa League & Cups 2023-24

Here is a look at the list of teams that that have beaten Liverpool in the previous 2023/24 season. Also has a list of clubs who managed draws with LFC in the Premier League and other competitions- in other words, the sides that have avoided defeat against them in the PL.

The 23/24 season was also Jurgen Klopp’s last as Liverpool manager- he stepped down at the end of the campaign, and was replaced by Arne Slot for 24/25.

Last updated after Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Premier League) (19 May 2024)

Liverpool losses in the 2023/24 season in the Premier League (4)

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool (30 September 2023)

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool (4 February 2024)

Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace (14 April 2024)

Everton 2-0 Liverpool (24 April 2024)

Liverpool losses in the 23/24 season in the Europa League (3)

Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool (Matchday 4, 9 November 2023)

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Liverpool (Matchday 6, 14 December 2023)

Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta (QF First Leg, 11 April 2024)

Liverpool losses in the 23/24 season in the FA Cup (1)

Man United 4-3 LFC (Quarterfinal; 17 March, 2024)

All Liverpool FC games played and their results in 2023/24 so far (including pre-season friendlies)

Official LFC season started on 13 August 2023. (Games between 19 July and 7 August 2023 were club friendlies)

First team to beat Liverpool last 23/24 season?

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur were the first team to beat Liverpool in the current 2023/24 season- they won 2-1 on 30 September, 2023.

First team to beat Liverpool at home (Anfield) last 2023-24 season?

Atalanta were the first team to beat LFC at Anfield in 2023/24, winning 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal game.

Home losses at Anfield for Liverpool in 2023/24 season?

Atalanta (Europa League) and Crystal Palace (Premier League) were the teams to have beaten LFC at Anfield (home) last 23/24 season.

LFC drawn games in the Premier League in 23/24 (10)

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (13 August 2023)

Brighton 2-2 Liverpool (8 October 2023)

Luton 1-1 Liverpool (5 November 2023)

Man City 1-1 Liverpool (25 November 2023)

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd (17 December 2023)

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (23 December 2023)

Liverpool 1-1 Man City (March 10, 2024)

Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool (April 7, 2024)

West Ham 2-2 Liverpool (April 27, 2024)

Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool (May 13, 2024)

LFC drawn games in the Carabao Cup in 23/24 (1) (they won the tournament)

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (Semifinal Second Leg, 24 January 2024)

Liverpool lost only four games out of 63 played in the 2021/22 season (they won both Cups and reached the UCL final before losing to Real Madrid then)