Premier League table at the end of March 2025 | Standings after Round 29 (24-25 season)

Here is the Premier League table as it stands after Round 29 of the 2024/25 season- the EPL standings at the end of March 2025.

There were a limited number of fixtures player in March 2025 owing to the international break.

Premier League table at the end of March 2025/at the beginning of April 2025

Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea form the Premier League top 4 in the table at the end of March 2025.

Note– Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have a game in hand owing to the former’s Carabao Cup final fixture, and NUFC v CPFC will be played in April.

Man City position in the Premier League at the end of March 2025

Defending champions Man City were 5th in the table with 48 points at the end of March 2025

Man United position in Premier League table at the end of March 2025

Man United were 13th in the table with 37 points at the end of March 2025.

How many points did Arsenal have at the end of March 2025?

Arsenal had 58 points from 29 games at the end of March 2025, twelve behind Liverpool.

Bottom three teams in Premier League log at the end of March 2025?

Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton were in the bottom three at the end of March 2025