Table after Everton 3-3 Man City 2026 | Advantage Arsenal in title race run in | Remaining Fixtures

It’s advantage Arsenal in the 2025/26 Premier League title race run in after Manchester City were held to a 3-3 draw by Everton on Monday night.

The result means that the title race is out of Man City’s hands- if Arsenal win their next three fixtures, they win the league, regardless of what Pep Guardiola’s side do in their remaining game.

Man United are also assured of Champions League football after beating Liverpool in Week 35.

Table after Everton vs Man City 3-3 game in May 2026

(Arsenal- 76 points; Man City 71 points)

A look at the EPL log at the end of April 2026 indicated that City had the title in their hands, but dropping two points against Everton has changed that.

Remaining fixtures for both Man City and Arsenal (25-26 Prem title race run in)

MCFC have a game in hand (vs Crystal Palace), but are currently five points behind Arsenal, which means that gap CANNOT be made up if the Gunners win their remaining three fixtures.

There are some very interesting matches though- Arsenal next play West Ham, who are fighting against relegation, and it’s an away game for the Gunners.

City’s upcoming opponents include the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, all of whom are harbouring European aspirations of their own ahead of next season.