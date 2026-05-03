Pundit Predictions for Man Utd vs Liverpool 2026- Sutton, Merson, Crouch all going for a draw!

Both these teams aren’t competing for the title this season, but Man United v Liverpool still remains a marquee game and is perhaps the pick of the Week 35 fixture list. It pits No. 3 in the table (United with 61 points) against No.4 (LFC with 58 points)

Here is a look at what the pundits have picked as their possible outcome for this great North-West rivalry.

Chris Sutton: Sutton feels it’s “impossible to predict” how this game will turn out, but has gone for a high-scoring 2-2 draw as his result.

Paul Merson: Merson makes the note that while this is “no longer the biggest game in English football”, it still matters a lot to both teams.

Adds that United weren’t that great in their wins over Chelsea and Brentford, and Liverpool, with Isak potentially back in the mix, could cause them problems.

Like Sutton though, Merson’s also gone for a 2-2 draw.

Peter Crouch: Crouch thinks Carrick has done a fabulous job since replacing Amorim, and that United look good for a CL spot. Adds that while Liverpool were good against Palace, there are frailties in the side, & also thinks this will be a draw, albeit a 1-1 one.

Joe Cole: Cole reckons United star Bruno Fernandes, chasing the league assist record, will definitely have a say in the outcome of this game, and like everyone else, thinks points will split between the two teams.

Summary of predictions

Sutton: Man United 2-2 LFC

Merson: Man United 2-2 LFC

Crouch: Man United 1-1 LFC

Joe Cole: Draw