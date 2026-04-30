PL Table April 2026 | Premier League Standings after 34 games (2025-26 season)

Here is the Premier League table for 2025/26 as it stood at the end of April 2026 (beginning of May 2026). The PL had 34 games played at this point.

Premier League table after Week 34 in the 25/26 season (April 2026)

Man City have a game in hand against Crystal Palace which will be played in mid May.

As you can see, two teams (Wolves and Burnley) have already been confirmed to be relegated from the Premier League in 25/26.

Full EPL table after 34 games in this current 2025/26 season (with goal difference, goals scored and conceded)

Spurs league position at the end of April 2026?

Spurs were 18th in the Premier League table at the end of April 2026 (in the relegation zone)

Points gap between Arsenal and Man City at the end of April 2026

Man City were 3 points behind Arsenal in the table at the end of April 2026, but they also had a game in hand (v Crystal Palace). The gap between AFC and MCFC was 9 points at the end of March 2026.

Chelsea FC league position in April 2026?

Chelsea FC were 8th in the table with 48 points at the end of April 2026 and at the beginning of May 2026. CFC also sacked Liam Rosenior after the loss to Brighton.

Points gap between West Ham and Spurs at the beginning of May 2026?

West Ham were two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the league standings at the beginning of May 2026.

Nottm Forest league position at the end of April 2026?

NFFC were 16th in the table with 39 points at the end of April 2026; 5 points above the relegation zone.