PL Standings March 2026 | League Table after 31 games when Tudor was sacked by Spurs

Here is a look at the 2025/26 Premier League table as it stood at the end of March 2026 (after 31 matches). These are also the PL standings when Tottenham Hotspur sacked Igor Tudor and appointed Roberto de Zerbi as manager.

EPL table after 31 games in the 25/26 league season

Spurs league position when they sacked Tudor and appointed De Zerbi?

Spurs were 17th in the table with 30 points (one point above the relegation zone) when they sacked Igor Tudor as manager.

Man United league position at the end of March 2026?

Manchester United were third in the table with 55 points at the end of March 2026 (behind Arsenal and Man City)

Points gap between Arsenal and Man City at the end of March 2026

Arsenal were 9 points ahead of City at the end of March/beginning of April 2026, but MCFC had a game in hand.

Chelsea league position March 2026?

Chelsea FC were 6th in the table with 48 points at the end of March 2026, 22 points behind Arsenal

Everton league position at the end of March 2026?

David Moyes’ Everton were 8th in the table with 46 points, three behind Liverpool.

Nottm Forest position in log at the beginning of April?

NFFC were 16th in the table at the beginning of April 2026 with 32 points.