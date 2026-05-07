Bild L’Equipe Player Ratings Bayern vs PSG 1-1 UCL 2026- Referee Pinheiro, Kane, Olise, Upamecano & others

Here is a look at the Bayern Munich vs PSG second leg semifinal player ratings from their May 2026 Champions League clash. We’ve got ratings from German, French and Spanish newspapers below.

PSG, who had eliminated Liverpool and Chelsea in the two previous knockout rounds, progressed 6-5 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw, and will meet another PL team in the form of Arsenal in the final- see the list of English teams to have played in the UCL final.

L’Equipe player ratings Bayern Munich vs PSG Semi Final Second Leg 2026

L’Equipe thought Bayern’s attackers- Michael Olise in particular, had a quiet game and were unable to impact it in the manner that they did in the first leg. Olise was given a 3/10 rating here. The French paper thought Khvicha was excellent on the left wing for PSG, giving him a 8/10, and praised Luis Enrique’s tactics, giving him a manager rating of 9/10.

It is the 9th time a French side has been in an European Cup final.

Bild player ratings Bayern PSG 1-1 Champions League May 2026

(Note German rating system; 1 very good; 6 very bad)

Bild were quite critical of Portuguese referee Pinheiro, giving him the worst possible 6 rating in the German system. They thought Neuer had a decent game, but the defenders in front of him struggled. Kvaratskhelia got the best possible 1 rating here.

Diario AS player ratings BAY 1-1 PAR CL 2026

Finally, we come to Spanish paper Diario AS. Three stars here for Khvicha, with two stars for most of the other Paris Saint-Germain players on the evening.