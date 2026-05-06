Newspaper Player Ratings Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid L’Equipe Diario AS Second Leg Champions League 2026

Here is a look at the Arsenal vs Atletico de Madrid second leg UCL semi final player ratings from the big European sports newspapers. Arsenal won 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium and will now face either Bayern or defending champions Paris SG in the final- Bayern will also debut their new 2026-27 jersey against PSG.

L’Equipe player ratings Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid 1-0 UCL Semi-final

Atleti mustered just five shots in the entire game, and not surprisingly, L’Equipe found their effort a bit wanting for a UCL semi final, despite a spot in the final on the line. The French paper gave Atleti a team rating of 4.4/10, with coach Diego Simeone given a manager rating of 4/10.

Declan Rice was one of the best players on show for the Gunners, as seen in these ratings and the player ratings of Spanish newspaper Diario AS below.

Diario AS player ratings Arsenal vs Atleti second leg May 2026 Champions League

Lots of single stars for Atletico Madrid’s players, highlighting their average performance on a night where they really needed to chase the game.

With this result, English side Arsenal booked their spot in the UCL final for the second time- they lost to Barca in the 2006 one two decades ago.