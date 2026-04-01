Spain vs Egypt 2026 Player Ratings Marca Diario AS- Raya, Mosquera, Shobeir & others

Here is a look at the Spain vs Egypt player ratings from the big Spanish sports newspapers following their 0-0 draw at the RCDE Stadium.

Spain vs Egypt 2026 player ratings Marca paper

Spain had more than 6x Egypt’s number of shots, but were unable to find a way past Mostafa Shobeir in goal. The Egyptian goalkeeper got three stars in Marca for his performance, the only player on either side to do so.

Arsenal’s David Raya, in goal for La Furia Roja for an hour, got a single star here- he was replaced by Joan Garcia in the 62nd minute.

Alex Grimaldo,, playing at LB instead of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, got two stars, as did Huijsen and Raya’s team mate Mosquera.

Not surprisingly, most of Spain’s attacking players got only a single star- an indication of their profligacy in front of goal.

Diario AS player ratings Spain 0-0 Egypt 2026

AS thought no player on either side was worthy of three stars, but a number of the Egyptian squad got 2 stars. Only one star here again for David Raya. Fathy, who was red carded, wasn’t deemed worthy of a player rating.

A disappointing result for Spain, especially after their win over Serbia a few days ago.