Spain vs Serbia 3-0 Player Ratings 2026 Marca Diario AS- Cucurella, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal & others

Here is a look at the player ratings from Spain vs Serbia in their March 2026 friendly from the big Spanish sports newspapers.

Spain 3-0 Serbia (Oyarzabal*2, Victor Munoz)

Diario AS player ratings Spain vs Serbia 2026

Arsenal’s Cristhian Mosquera and Osasuna’s Victor Munoz both made their Spanish debuts in this game. Mosquera was a late substitute for Pau Cubarsi while Munoz scored on debut after replacing Lamine Yamal.

AS gave Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella a single star- the only starting outfield player in their books to get less than a 2 or 3 star rating.

Spain vs Serbia 2026 player Ratings Diario AS

Marca player ratings Spain 3-0 Serbia 2026

As compared to Diario AS, Marca gave Cucurella a slightly higher rating with two stars.

Man City’s Rodri got two stars here while Arsenal’s Zubimendi replaced him late in the second half.

Spain 3-0 Serbia Player Ratings 2026

Unai Simon, who started ahead of Arsenal GK David Raya for La Furia Roja, got a single star in both Marca and AS.

Spain’s next game in this international break will be against Egypt, while Serbia will play Saudi Arabia.

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