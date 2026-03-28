Spain vs Serbia 3-0 Player Ratings 2026 Marca Diario AS- Cucurella, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal & others

Here is a look at the player ratings from Spain vs Serbia in their March 2026 friendly from the big Spanish sports newspapers.

Spain 3-0 Serbia (Oyarzabal*2, Victor Munoz)

Diario AS player ratings Spain vs Serbia 2026

Arsenal’s Cristhian Mosquera and Osasuna’s Victor Munoz both made their Spanish debuts in this game. Mosquera was a late substitute for Pau Cubarsi while Munoz scored on debut after replacing Lamine Yamal.

AS gave Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella a single star- the only starting outfield player in their books to get less than a 2 or 3 star rating.

Marca player ratings Spain 3-0 Serbia 2026

As compared to Diario AS, Marca gave Cucurella a slightly higher rating with two stars.

Man City’s Rodri got two stars here while Arsenal’s Zubimendi replaced him late in the second half.

Unai Simon, who started ahead of Arsenal GK David Raya for La Furia Roja, got a single star in both Marca and AS.

Spain’s next game in this international break will be against Egypt, while Serbia will play Saudi Arabia.