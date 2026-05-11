Opponent watch- PSG vs Stade Brestois 2026 Player Ratings- Marin, Barcola, Mayulu

Here is a look at the Paris SG vs Brest player ratings from well known French newspaper L’Equipe for their league clash in May 2026. PSG, who will be Arsenal’s opponents in the Champions League final to be played later this month, edged this clash 1-0- the Gunners also won their weekend game by the same scoreline against West Ham.

PSG 1-0 Brest (Doue 84′)

Luis Enrique, not surprisingly, opted to field a relatively second string lineup, opting to play Mayulu at right back and Marin in goal. The duo however gave a pretty reasonable account of themselves, getting a 7/10 from L’Equipe when the whole starting team as an average got 5.2/10.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG 1-0 Brest May 2026

The paper had Le Guen as the pick of the Stade Brestois players on the evening- he got a 7, and the team as a whole got a 5, not too far behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Bradley Barcola was disappointing against Brest- L’Equipe gave him and fellow forward Goncalo Ramos a lowly 3/10 rating.

Desire Doue scored the winning goal off the bench for PSG, marking his 100th appearance for the capital outfit with a goal.

The winner came after the likes of Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Joao Neves had all taken the pitch as second half substitutes for the home side.