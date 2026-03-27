Brazil vs France 2026 Friendly L’Equipe Player Ratings- Cunha, Martinelli, Andrey Santos & others

Here are the Brazil vs France Boston friendly player ratings from well known French newspaper L’Equipe. This March 2026 fixture featured a host of Premier League based talent, with the likes of Cunha and Casemiro (Man United), Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Martinelli (Arsenal) and others all involved.

Brazil 1 (Bremer) France 2 (Mbappe, Ekitike)

Brazil vs France 2026 L’Equipe player ratings Boston Friendly

The French paper didn’t think this was a great match in Boston, with Brazil getting an average team rating of 4.7/10 and France with a 5.5/10. The performance of referee Gonzales Jr wasn’t great in their eyes either- he got a 4/10.

United’s Cunha got a 4/10, while club team mate Casemiro fared better with a 6/10. Andrey Santos and Gabriel Martinelli both got a 5/10. It was an evening to forget for former Man City goalkeeper Ederson (3/10 rating) as well as the La Liga based duo of Raphinha and Vini Jr (3/10)

On the France side, Liverpool’s Konate was the best rated defender for Les Blues, getting a 6/10 when his team mates rated lower. Nobody got more than 7/10 (given to Ekitike, Tchouameni and Rabiot)