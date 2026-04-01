Bosnia Herzegovina vs Italy 2026 Player Ratings L’Equipe CDS- Calafiori, Donnarumma, ref Turpin & others

Here is a look at the Bosnia vs Italy player ratings from some of the big European newspapers. BIH beat Italia 4-1 on penalties to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after the game had ended 1-1 in normal time.

Bosnia 1 (Tabakovic) Italia 1 (Kean)- BIH win 4-1 on pens

L’Equipe player ratings BIH vs Italy World Cup 2026 playoff

L’Equipe had Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori as Italy’s best player in this WC playoff against Bosnia. The Gunners star featured as part of a 3 at the back defensive system employed by Azzurri coach Gennaro Gattuso and got a 7/10 rating from the French newspaper.

Man City goalkeeper Donnarumma got a 6/10 from L’Equipe, while DiMarco had a disappointing evening (4/10 rating).

The paper also thought French referee Clement Turpin had a poor outing- he got a 4/10 ref rating for BIH Italy game.

Corriere della Sera player ratings Bosnia vs Italy football

Italian paper CdS thought Donnarumma was the best of a poor bunch, and thought Calafiori only warranted a 5 rating for this game.

They also liked the Bosnian substitutes’ impact from the bench- their goal scorer Tabakovic was one of them