SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa 0-3 Player Ratings 2026 Bild L’Equipe- English team wins UEL final

Here is a look at the SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa player ratings from the big European sports newspapers following their Europa League final on 20 May, 2026.

This was the first of three continental finals this month to feature English teams (with Palace in the UECL final and Arsenal in the UCL final), and Villa won the Europa League comfortably by beating Freiburg 3-0.

Freiburg vs Aston Villa UEL final player ratings L’Equipe

Freiburg were quite poor on the night, as shown from these player ratings from L’Equipe. They got an average team rating of 3.7/10 and were comfortably second best to Villa, for whom Tielemans and Buendia were excellent. Ollie Watkins had an average outing though.

French referee Letexier had a decent game, and Arsenal will be hoping that the German referee for their UCL final against PSG has a good one too.

SCF 0-3 Aston Villa Bild Player Ratings 2026 Europa League

(Note German rating system- 1 very good; 6 very bad)

A mixture of 4 and 5 player ratings under the German system from the Bild newspaper tells the story of Freiburg’s evening. Buendia, Rogers and Tielemans all got the perfect 1 rating from Bild, as did coach Emery.

Freiburg 0 AVFC 3 player ratings from Diario AS

Finally we come to Spanish paper AS, who thought some Freiburg players didn’t even warrant a player rating.

Villa will also play Man City this weekend in the league- a match that is a tad inconsequential in the title race now that Arsenal have sealed their 4th PL trophy win.