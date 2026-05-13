German referee announced for PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final 2026- English clubs record under him in 25/26 season

The referee for the Paris SG vs Arsenal Champions League 2026 final has been announced as 42-year-old German ref Daniel Siebert, and somewhat interestingly, English clubs have won all five games refereed by him in the Champions League this season.

Siebert also refereed the Youth League final between PSG and Chelsea 10 years ago (back in 2016)- CFC won that game 2-1.

UCL games involving English clubs in 2025/26 season with Siebert as referee (5 wins out of 5)

Chelsea 1-0 Benfica

Newcastle 3-0 PSV

Tottenham 3-2 Atletico Madrid

Sporting 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 1-0 Atletico

PSG v Arsenal (UCL final, to be played)

Arsenal also have a good record under Siebert- 4 wins in 4 games under him, including knockout victories over Sporting Lisbon and Atleti in the current 2025-26 season.

Arsenal games in Europe with Siebert as referee (played 4, won 4)

Olympiakos 1-3 Arsenal (2020/21 Europa League; Round of 16)

Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb (2024/25 UCL; Group Stage)

Sporting 0-1 Arsenal (2025/26 UCL; Quarter Final)

Arsenal 1-0 Atleti (2025/26 UCL; Semi Final)

PSG record in CL with Siebert as referee- C1 games (played 4, won 3, drawn 1)

Brugge 0-5 PSG (2019/20 UCL)

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 PSG (2022/23 UCL)

PSG 1-0 Girona (2024/25 UCL)

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 PSG (2025/26 UCL)

Siebert has already refereed PSG once in this 2025-26 C1 campaign, and that was a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Siebert will have fellow Germans Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn as his assistant referees, with Bastian Dankert (also German) being the VAR referee for the 2026 Champions League final.