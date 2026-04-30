Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal 1-1 L’Equipe AS Newspaper Player Ratings UCL 2026- White, Odegaard & others

Here is a look at the Atletico de Madrid vs Arsenal player ratings from the big European sports newspapers following their 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

L’Equipe player ratings Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal 2026

The French paper thought this Atleti-AFC tie didn’t hit the heights of the PSG Bayern SF from the previous evening, with Atleti getting an average team rating of 5 and the Gunners getting 5.5, and no starter on either side got more than a 7.

Both Ben White and Martin Odegaard had a disappointing evening, with the duo getting a 4/10 from L’Equipe. It wasn’t the lowest overall though- Hancko in the Atleti defence got a 3/10 from the paper.

Diario AS player ratings ATM 1-1 ARS Champions League

The Spanish paper thought White and Martinelli didn’t deserve a rating at all. They differed from L’Equipe in rating Pubill- giving him 3 stars while the French paper only gave him a 5/10. No Arsenal player got 3 stars, but two Atleti starters managed that rating.

Both the goals in this Atleti Arsenal first leg semi-final came from the penalty spot, with Viktor Gyokeres (44th minute) opening the scoring for Arsenal and Julian Alvarez (56′) netting for Atleti.