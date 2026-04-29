PSG vs Bayern 5-4 Bild L’Equipe Player Ratings UCL 2026- Diaz, Olise, Khvicha

Here is a look at the PSG vs Bayern player ratings from the big European sports newspapers after the first leg of their Champions League semifinal in April 2026. The game produced NINE goals, with Paris SG beating FC Bayern 5-4 at the Parc des Princes. We’ve got player ratings from French, German and Spanish papers below.

PSG have already eliminated Chelsea and Liverpool from the competition and could potentially play Arsenal in the final.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG 5-4 Bayern 2026

L’Equipe are notoriously hard to please for player ratings, and it’s perhaps not surprising that no one got a 10 from them here. Luis Diaz and Kvicha came close with a 9/10.

Bayern and PSG’s attackers fared well, but an exception in this game was Jamal Musiala- L’Equipe gave him a 4/10. With nine goals scored, the defenders usually come in for a bit of stick, and some 3/10 ratings at the back contribute to the low average team ratings for both sides in L’Equipe’s eyes, despite the sterling performance of the attackers.

PSG Bayern 5-4 First Leg player ratings Champs League from Bild

(Note- German rating system (1 very good; 6 very bad)

Like L’Equipe, Bild had Stanisic, Davies and Musiala as the worst Bayern players on show and Olise and Luis Diaz as the best.

Three players- Doue, Khvicha and Diaz, got the best possible 1 rating under the German system from Bild for this game.

Diario AS player ratings Paris St Germain 5-4 Bayern Semifinal

Finally, we come to Spanish newspaper Diario AS’ player ratings for this epic semifinal. A sprinkling more of 2 stars for PSG than Bayern in AS’ books, and we can see why the French side edged the German one in this game.

Marca player ratings for PSG v Bayern 5-4 first leg UCL semi final 2026