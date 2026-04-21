PL Standings after Man City vs Arsenal | 2025-26 table after 33 games | 3 Points between CFC & FFC

Here is a look at the Premier League table as it stood after the Manchester City vs Arsenal April 2026 game. Man City won the game 1-0, bringing Pep Guardiola’s side back into the title race. They are three points behind the Gunners but have a game in hand (v CPFC).

Round 33 was also the game week when Wolverhampton Wanderers were officially confirmed to have been relegated from the 2025/26 PL. Wolves’ relegation was mathematically done following West Ham’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday night, ending an 8 season PL stay (earned promotion in 2018)

Interestingly, only 3 points separate 6th placed Chelsea from 12th placed Fulham. CFC’s CL aspirations took a hit after they lost to Man United and Liverpool and Aston Villa both won their respective games with stoppage time goals.

Premier League table (25/26 season) after 33 games (after Man City 1-0 Arsenal)

Chelsea are now 7 points behind 5th placed Liverpool and 10 behind fourth placed AVFC with five games left to play in the current season.

Here are the results from Round 33 fixtures (2025-26 Prem season)

Tottenham, Burnley and Wolves in the relegation zone. Important wins for both Nottm Forest and Leeds United, who now have some breathing space (Leeds 8 points ahead of Spurs; Forest 5 points ahead of Spurs)