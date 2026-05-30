xG PSG vs Arsenal 2026 Champions League final Budapest | Expected Goals Stats Paris SG 1-1 AFC

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats for PSG vs Arsenal (Attendance of 61,035 in Budapest for the Champions League final 30 May, 2026).

xG PSG 1.72-0.41 Arsenal shots map- Final score Paris SG 1-1 Arsenal

(PSG won 4-3 on penalties)

0-1 Havertz goal xG 0.08 (great finish from tight angle)

1-1 Dembele penalty goal xG 0.80

Arsenal managed only one shot on target in the entire game. They set to park the bus after getting an early goal through a fine Havertz finish.

Although PSG dominated the final (nearly 75% possession and thrice as many shots as Arsenal), they didn’t really trouble David Raya too much. The penalty goal accounted for most of their XG, and their other shots were all low xG ones, indicating the low percentage nature of their chances. Another indicator was their low shots on target in comparison to total shots.

Key match stats for Paris SG v Arsenal 1-1 UCL Final 2026

Shots: PSG 21, Arsenal 7

On target: PSG 4, Arsenal 1

Possession: PSG 75%, Arsenal 25%

Total Passes: PSG 887, Arsenal 285

Accuracy of passes: PSG 91%, Arsenal 69%

Arsenal had only about 70% pass accuracy- PSG’s number was over 90%.

Arsenal mustered only 1 total shot in the second half, and 0 shots in first half extra time. They managed a few shots in injury time in second half extra time.

While Arsenal broke their PL title drought in 2026, their quest for a UCL title continues (see English team finalists and winners in the UCL)