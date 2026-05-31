L’Equipe AS Sport Player Ratings PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final 2026- Odegaard, Havertz, Mosquera & others

Here is a look at the Paris SG vs Arsenal player ratings for their 2026 Champions League final game from the big European sports newspapers. Arsenal offered very little on xG in this UCL final, and eventually lost it on penalties.

Thanks to their league title win, Arsenal will again represent the PL in next season’s UCL along with City, United, Villa and LFC.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG vs Arsenal 2026 UCL final

This UCL final wasn’t a classic by any stretch of imagination, and that’s reflected in the average team ratings for both sides from French paper L’Equipe- PSG got a 5.6/10 and Arsenal were given a 5/10.

Mosquera who gave away the penalty that PSG equalised from, was given a 3/10, as was Leandro Trossard. Skipper Odegaard got a 4/10, and no player on either side managed more than a 7.

Kai Havertz scored for Chelsea in their UCL final win in 2021, and netted for Arsenal in this final as well, catapulting him into a rare group of players.

Diario AS player ratings C1 final 2026

Despite him missing the decisive penalty that cost Arsenal in the shootout, Gabriel Magalhaes was one of Arsenal’s better players in this game, with AS having him as the only player on either side to get 3 stars in their ratings.

Diario Sport player ratings Champs League final 2026 Paris-Arsenal

These ratings are from the Spanish newspaper Sport.

Telegraph UK player ratings for Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal 2026

Finally, we have ratings from England based paper the Telegraph.