Opponent Watch- PSG vs Olympique Lyon 1-2 Player Ratings 2026- Endrick, AMN, Ramos & others

Here is a look at the PSG vs Olympique Lyonnais April 2026 player ratings from well known French paper L’Equipe. Paris SG could end up being Arsenal’s UCL final opponents if the duo get past Bayern and Atleti in their respective semi-finals.

PSG, fresh from beating Liverpool in the second leg of their QF, put out a second string side, and lost 1-2 at home to Olympique Lyon in this game.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG 1-2 Lyon 2026

Not surprisingly, L’Equipe was critical of PSG here. Goalkeeper Safonov was one of the few to emerge with some kind of credit- he got a rating of 6/10 when the starting XI got an average rating of 4.1/10. Striker Goncalo Ramos was the worst PSG player in this game against OL in L’Equipe’s eyes, with the Portuguese international getting a 2/10 rating.

On the Lyon side, goal scorers Endrick (on loan from Real Madrid) and Afonso Moreira got a 7 and 8/10 ratings respectively.

Former Arsenal wingback Ainsley Maitland Niles got a 5/10 here.

Despite dominating possession and total shots, PSG were unable to get past OL, and that showed in the two manager ratings from L’Equipe (4/10 for Enrique and 8/10f for Fonseca)