Liverpool FC vs PSG 0-2 Second Leg Player Ratings 2026 from L’Equipe Diario AS Newspapers- Isak, Safonov

Here is a look at the Liverpool 0-2 Paris SG player ratings from the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final from the European sports newspapers.

PSG won 2-0 through two Ousmane Dembele goals to advance to the semi-finals, where they will take on FC Bayern.

L’Equipe player ratings Liverpool vs PSG April 2026 UCL Second Leg

Liverpool’s starting XI got an average rating of just 4.3/10 from L’Equipe, with striker Isak given a 2/10 rating by the French paper for his performance in this quarter-final. On the PSG side, they liked goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and centre-back Marquinhos- both got a 8/10, as did goal scorer Dembele.

Liverpool FC vs PSG 2026 Second Leg Player Ratings L'Equipe

No Liverpool player managed more than a 6/10 rating for this game in L’Equipe’s eyes, and they didn’t think too highly of Arne Slot’s tactics, giving him a 3/10 manager rating (his opposite number Luis Enrique got a 7/10 rating).

Diario AS player ratings LFC 0-2 Paris Saint Germain UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2

Safonov again shone here, with 3 stars given to him by AS. For Liverpool, the Spanish player liked Szoboszlai’s performance and Cody Gakpo’s impact off the bench.

LFC vs PSG 2026 Player Ratings Diario AS

Liverpool next play great rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby this weekend- there is a five point gap between the two teams in the table as of Round 32.

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