Pundit predictions Man City vs Arsenal 2026- City target Gunners after Chelsea win

Week 33’s biggest game, potentially a title-deciding one, sees Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City host league leaders Arsenal. City beat Chelsea 3-0 last weekend, and Arsenal slumped to a loss against Bournemouth in the same game week, bringing MCFC back into the title race.

Here is a look at the big pundit predictions for this MCFC v Arsenal April 2026 Round 33 clash.

Chris Sutton

Sutton thinks that while Arsenal have been solid defensively (cites their 0-0 v Sporting Lisbon as an example), they’re not exactly scoring goals freely. Reckons it will be a tight game, but thinks City have that little extra class in terms of personnel to produce a moment of magic that might win the game for them.

Has backed Man City to win 1-0.

Paul Merson

Like Sutton, Merson thinks Arsenal have problems scoring, and can’t see anything but a MCFC win here despite his heart wanting a win for the Gunners.

However says that Arsenal’s aim main is to not lose this game, but adds that if they park the bus at the Etihad, they could get destroyed by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Has also gone for Man City to win 1-0.

Peter Crouch

Crouch thinks that Arsenal will also get on the scoresheet despite their struggles in front of goal recently, but reckons Man City will edge this clash.

Summary of predictions

Sutton: Man City 1-0 Arsenal

Merson: Man City 1-0 Arsenal

Crouch: Both teams score, but Man City win.