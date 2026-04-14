PL Table after 32 games (25-26 season) | Spurs in relegation zone; MCFC closing in on Arsenal

Here is a look at the Premier League table after 32 games in the 25/26 season. This week of fixtures saw Spurs fall into the relegation zone after they were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland and West Ham beat Wolves 4-0.

This game week also saw Man City back in the title race- they beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge while leaders Arsenal surprisingly lost at home to Bournemouth.

Premier League table after 32 games in the current 25/26 season (April 2026)

This is the first time since 2009 (outside of the first three matchweeks) that Tottenham Hotspur have been in the EPL relegation zone. Spurs were 12th in the table at the beginning of 2026, but a shocking run of form has seen them in free fall, and even the appointment of Roberto de Zerbi couldn’t bring them back to winning ways against the Black Cats.

Man City are six points behind Arsenal but have a game in hand (v Crystal Palace). City will also meet the Gunners this weekend in the league- a game that is shaping to be massively important in the title race.

Interestingly, only six points separate 6th placed Chelsea from 14th placed Newcastle United.

Leeds put some much needed space between themselves and the relegation zone by beating Man United 2-1 in GW32 on Monday.

Round 32 match results for the 25/26 season (Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea & Spurs lose)