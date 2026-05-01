UCL Semi final Leg 1 Team of the Week 2026- 2 Arsenal players in XI

Here is the official Champions League Team of the Week for the first leg of the semi-final games from the 2025-26 season. Arsenal, England’s solitary representatives left in the competition have two players in the XI in the form of goalkeeper David Raya and defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital in the first leg. Not surprisingly, the list is dominated by PSG players after the Parisians edged Bayern 5-4 in a thriller.

Champions League Team of the Week Semifinal first leg April 2026

UCL TOTW SF First Leg Games (2025/26 season- 1/2 finals)

Raya (Arsenal); Upamecano (Bayern); Pubill (Atletico), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal); Olise (Bayern), Vitinha, Neves, Khvicha (all PSG); Griezmann (Atletico), Dembele (PSG), Luis Diaz (Bayern)

The first leg semi final TOTW is dominated by PSG with four representatives (Vitinha, Joao Neves, Kvaratskhelia and Dembele). Bayern have three representatives in this team of the week- Upamecano, Olise and Luis Diaz.

Atleti, like Arsenal, have two players in the form of defender Pubill and forward Antoine Griezmann.

Arsenal lead the Premier League table as of April 2026, and will take on Fulham this weekend in the league, followed by the second leg of their UCL semi-final clash against Atleti (at the Emirates Stadium)