List of Arsenal Defeats & Losses 2023-2024 last season- Teams that beat AFC in Premier League, UCL & Cups 23-24

Here is a look at which teams beat Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League and the Cups during the previous 2023-24 season.

Updated after Arsenal 2-1 Everton on 19 May, 2024.

Arsenal Premier League defeats last season 23/24 (5)

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal (4 November 2023)

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal (9 December 2023)

Arsenal 0-2 West Ham (28 December 2023)

Fulham 2-1 Arsenal (31 December 2023)

Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa (14 April 2024)

Arsenal UCL defeats last 23/24 season (3)

Lens 1-0 Arsenal (3 October 2023)

Porto 1-0 Arsenal (21 February 2024, Round of 16 First Leg)

Bayern 1-0 Arsenal (17 April 2024, Quarter final second leg)

Arsenal EFL Cup Defeat in 2023/24 (1)

West Ham 3-1 Arsenal (1 November 2023, Fourth Round)

Arsenal FA Cup Loss this season (1)

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (7 January 2024, Third Round)

Arsenal results 2023/24 season (list of all games played- win/draw/loss)

Which was the first team to beat Arsenal this season (2023/24)?

Lens were the first team to beat Arsenal this season (on 3 October, 2023). The first Premier League team to beat Arsenal this 23/24 season were Newcastle (on 4 November, 2023)

Who beat Arsenal in the EFL Cup in 2023/24?

West Ham United knocked Arsenal out of the League Cup, beating them 3-1.

Which team beat Arsenal in the FA Cup this season?

Liverpool eliminated Arsenal from the the FA Cup in 2023/24 (in the third round)

Which Premier League teams have beaten Arsenal this season (23/24)?

Four teams- Newcastle United, Aston Villa (twice), West Ham and Fulham beat Arsenal in the EPL last season (2023/24)

Goalless draws involving Arsenal in 2023-2024?

Only one Arsenal game finished 0-0 in 2023/24 – against Man City on 31 March, 2024.

Which teams beat Arsenal at home (the Emirates) in the last season- 2023/24?

Aston Villa (Premier League) and Liverpool (FA Cup) were the only two teams to have beaten Arsenal at home (the Emirates Stadium) in 23/24.