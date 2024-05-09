L’Equipe Marca AS Newspaper Player Ratings Real Madrid vs Bayern 2nd Leg 2024 Champions League

Here is a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich (UCL Second Leg semi final) from the big European newspapers.

L’Equipe player ratings Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern

French newspaper L’Equipe thought Joshua Kimmich had a horror evening at right back for Bayern, giving him a 2/10 rating. His tormentor on the opposite wing, Vini Jr. had the best player rating on the Madrid side with a 8/10.

Marca player ratings Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munchen 1

Marca interestingly gave Kimmich 2 stars. The best ratings were reserved for Carvajal, super sub Joselu and Vini Jr. Referee Marciniak got a single star.

Diario AS player ratings RMA 2-1 Bayern

AS followed L’Equipe, giving Kimmich a single star. They gave Konrad Laimer three stars, but young Pavlovic next to him got only a single star.