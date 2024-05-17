Referee announced for Chelsea vs Bournemouth | CFC unbeaten in last 3 years under him

Anthony Taylor has been officially announced as the referee for Chelsea’s final league game of the 23/24 season against Bournemouth. The Blues are sixth in the table, but could potentially even finish fifth if they beat Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur fail to get points against Sheffield United.

Chelsea are unbeaten in games where Taylor’s been referee in the current 23/24 season. In fact, Chelsea haven’t lost a single game in the last three and a half odd years under Taylor– their last defeat when he had the whistle came back in the 2020/21 season (January 2021, when they lost to Man City)

Chelsea record under Anthony Taylor in 2023/24 season (Played 3- Won 1, Drawn 2)

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (August 2023)

Chelsea 4-4 Man City (November 2023)

Chelsea 1-0 Fulham (January 2024)

Chelsea’s season opener against Liverpool as well as their exciting 4-4 draw against Man City, both had Taylor as referee.

Bournemouth record under Taylor in this 23/24 season (P1- Drawn 1)

AFCB 2-2 Sheff Utd

By comparison, Bournemouth have been involved in only one game with Taylor as referee this season- a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United in March.

The previous meeting between the two sides earlier this season at the Vitality Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw. Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four games against AFCB across all competitions.

Bournemouth are 11th in the table, but could potentially finish in the top ten if results go their way on the final day of the season. On the flip side, they could finish as low as 13th if Palace and Wolves win their games and the Cherries lose theirs.